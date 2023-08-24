Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Announces Continuity of High-Grade Manganese Mineralization From Step-Out Drilling With Grades Up to 49.20% Mn at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota

Assay results from drilling to the west of the deposit contain some of the highest manganese grades intersected to date with up to 49.2% Mn in individual samples, including1:

40.07% Mn (51.74% MnO) over 11.92 meters from 85.59 meters; and

39.01% Mn (50.37% MnO) over 6.86 meters from 128.7 meters

Drilling along the eastern part of the deposit also intersected high-grade manganese intervals, including:

34.65% Mn (44.74% MnO) over 1.52 meters from 104.55 meters; and

32.45% Mn (41.90% MnO) over 2.04 meters from 72.09 meters

Results from completed step-out drilling to the west are expected in coming weeks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce assay results from core drilling at the high-grade Emily Manganese Project ("Emily Project"), Minnesota, USA.

Previously reported results from the first six drill holes of the current program (refer announcements dated 27th June 2023 and 13th July 2023) included substantial thicknesses of more than 40% manganese. Data from the nine drill holes summarized in this news release, confirm that similar high manganese grades extend along-trend towards the west, are of comparable thickness, and are open at depth.

Drilling has intersected intervals of high-grade manganese oxide mineralization (manganite) with manganese contents of more than 35% Mn in five holes and widespread intersections with more than 40% manganese. Data is summarized in Table 1.

This drill program has shown that the high-grade manganese extends to at least 100 meters west of previous Company drilling and has yet to be closed at depth or along trend (refer drill holes 23042 and 23043, Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Step-out drilling at approximately 100-meter drill collar spacing for approximately 800 meters has been completed to the west of holes 23042 and 23043 and assays from these thirteen holes are expected in coming weeks.

High-grade manganese in the eastern portion of the deposit is thinner (refer holes 23007, 23008 and 23013, Figure 3). This appears to be close to the eastern extent of significant manganese mineralization and drilling in the last stages of the current program has focused along the western strike of the mineralized horizons.

Five holes to the east of the deposit (23009, 23011, 23012, 23017 and 23018) did not intersect significant mineralization and these have defined the eastern extent of the deposit (Figure 1).

Representative high-grade drill core (Figure 4) is dominated by the dark grey to black manganese oxide mineral manganite (MnO(OH)). Intervals with manganese over 30% Mn are typically lower in Si02 than mineralization with less manganese. For example, typical high-grade manganese drill core (drill hole 23042, Figure 4) has 41.9% Mn and 6.74% SiO2 (sample H798558) whereas the sample immediately above this contains 27.8% Mn and 28.2% SiO2 (sample H798557). Notably, and typical of the deposit, both of these samples have negligible sulphur, lead, zinc or copper (all less than 0.01%).

Table 1. Average assay data for drill holes 23007-18, 23042 and 23043 at the Emily Manganese Project2.

Figure 1. Location of drill holes 23007, 23008, 23013, 23042 and 23043 showing the project area, manganese host rock (Emily Iron Formation) and the location of cross sections in Figures 2 and 3.

Figure 2. Cross section C-D (refer Figure 1) showing drill hole traces of 23042 and 23043, with manganese contents in assayed intervals and geology.

Figure 3. Cross section A-B (refer Figure 1) showing drill hole traces of 23007, 23008 and 23013 with 2011 -2012 drill holes AC-02-11 and AC-04-12. Drill traces show manganese contents in assayed intervals.

Figure 4. Manganese oxide high-grade intersection in drill hole 23042. Sample H798558 between 131.98-133.50 meters in 23042 contains 41.9% Mn.

Drill core samples from recently completed drill holes located along trend to the west of the reported results have been forwarded for assaying and data from these are expected during coming weeks.

The current drilling program has finished, and the drill rig demobilized in early August, with a total of 4,160 meters of drilling completed. Drill core logging and sampling is continuing on site and the last drill samples are expected to be forwarded to the laboratory in early September.

Gary Lewis, Group CEO of Electric Metals commented on the progress at Emily: "We are excited to learn that the thickness and grades of manganese appears to extend, and possibly increase, as assays are reported from holes to the west of the deposit. Drilling has targeted the shallow end of the north-dipping mineralization and if the new step-out holes continue to contain high-grades like these then EML may have a substantially larger and higher-grade deposit than previously reported. We look forward to reporting on new assays as they are received from the lab."

"Although drilling of the current program has been completed and the drill rig demobilized, geologists remain on site finalizing logging and sampling and preparing an updated geology model. Resource estimation has commenced and will be completed in late 2023 when all assay results are at hand."

"With operational equipment removed, site reclamation work has commenced, with drill pads and temporary roads being reclaimed, and hydroseeding being applied in areas requiring regrowth. A substantial portion of the area already shows substantial regrowth without any assistance. During the reclamation period, environmental consultants, Barr Engineering, will continue to monitor the site activities, with periodic on-site reviews by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate, with over US$26 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and the Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, with the former also having been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate.

1 Intervals shown are drilled widths.

2 Assaying undertaken by ALS (Reno, NV) included a 23-element suite (ME-XRF21). High manganese samples (>25% Mn) were re-assayed using ME ICP81.

