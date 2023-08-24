BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 23 August 2023 were:

589.11p Capital only

598.32p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 23rd August 2023, the Company has 98,864,619 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,345,245 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.