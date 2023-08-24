ECARX LIMITED: Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile selects ECARX to build its next generation of intelligent cockpits

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility technology provider together with leading Internet of Vehicles company, China Unicom Smart Connection (CUSC), has been selected by Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile (DPCA), the joint venture between Dongfeng and Stellantis, to supply Intelligent Cockpit 2.0 products, based on the ECARX E02 intelligent cockpit computing module, for three major vehicles launches this year.

These products have been integrated into DPCA's new Citroën Tianyi, Peugeot 4008 compact SUV and Peugeot's flagship 508L long-wheelbase sedan models, which were already launched for mass production in the first half of August.

As of July 2023, more than one million units of the ECARX E02 intelligent cockpit computing module have already been installed in 32 vehicle models from various automotive brands.

E02 is a high-performance and highly integrated core computing module designed for the infotainment systems of intelligent cockpits. In terms of hardware structure, E02 has integrated multiple key electronic components, including energy-efficient intelligent cockpit system-on-chips (SoC) with 4G communication module and power management chips. As a highly integrated computing module, E02 helps ECARX's customers decrease component count, simplify their supply chains, and reduce development complexities and manufacturing costs compared to single-SoC products. In terms of functionality, E02 supports the development of common and practical functions including data and information encryption, augmented reality navigation, facial recognition, T-Box (Telematics-Box), quick start, intelligent voice assistant, multi-screen interaction, surround view monitor and digital video recorder. Regarding display performance, it enables independent display of up to four screens. As to safety, E02 has passed AEC-Q104 auto-grade qualification, representing the capability to maintain stable performance in demanding external environments while effectively fulfilling stringent safety requirements. Furthermore, E02 boasts newly upgraded C-CONNECT 3.0 interactive smart connectivity system and enriched intelligent technology functions. Empowered by the ECARX E02 intelligent cockpit computing module, such integration provides an effortless and enjoyable driving experience to consumers, allowing them to enjoy enhanced comfort and benefit from intelligent technology.

ECARX E02 intelligent cockpit computing module has fully demonstrated its strengths in integration, energy efficiency, and safety throughout the development cycle of the Intelligent Cockpit 2.0 products. It plays a crucial role in assisting CUSC to maximize the development efficiency for its intelligent cockpit products and create a series of differentiated cockpit products.

ECARX is committed to exploring the future of automotive intelligence together with leading automotive makers, providing the foundation and serving as the hub for the global intelligent automotive industry, with a focus on the technology R&D of core computing platforms. To date, ECARX's technologies and solutions have been integrated into over 5.2 million cars worldwide.

Meanwhile, ECARX capitalizes on its profound and deep understanding of cockpit technologies to achieve more efficient integration of software and hardware. ECARX aims to provide a safer, more open intelligent vehicle development platform and toolchain at controllable costs for global partners, enabling OEMs to quickly create differentiated cockpit products to meet diverse needs for various vehicle models and configurations, as well as to offer users with personalized mobility experiences that are intelligent, safe, and available for continuous upgrades.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution - central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software - to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The Company's products have been integrated into more than 5.2 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today we have around 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

