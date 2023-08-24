CRH PLC Announces 2023 Interim Results

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / CRH PLC

• Strong H1 delivery; further growth across all key metrics

• $0.6bn acquisitions year-to-date; robust pipeline of opportunities

• Strong & flexible balance sheet; significant optionality for future value creation

• Overwhelming support for transition to US primary listing; effective 25 September

• Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4% & $3bn share buyback underway

• Positive outlook … expect FY EBITDA of c. $6.2bn

Summary Financials1 H1 2023 Change Sales $16.1bn +8% EBITDA $2.5bn +14% EBITDA Margin 15.6% +90bps Operating Cash Flow $1.0bn +61% EPS $1.58 +31%

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"I am pleased to report a strong first half performance reflecting the continued delivery of our differentiated strategy, further commercial progress across our businesses and good contributions from acquisitions. The strength of our balance sheet together with our relentless focus on disciplined capital allocation will enable us to invest in future growth and value creation opportunities for our business."

Announced Thursday, 24 August 2023

1Prior year income statement information is presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the results of the Building Envelope business which was divested in April 2022 and has been classified within discontinued operations.

