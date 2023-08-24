Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Engages B2i Digital to Deploy Cutting-Edge Investor Engagement Campaign

Jaguar aims to leverage digital technologies including AI enhancement to help connect with investor communities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company developing first-in-class plant-based gastrointestinal (GI) prescription medicines, today announced it has engaged B2i Digital to execute an innovative digital investor engagement and awareness program. B2i will harness its investor platform and data-driven digital marketing expertise to highlight Jaguar's novel pipeline of prescription drugs sustainably derived from rainforest plants.

"With major late-stage clinical catalysts approaching, we want to ensure our story reaches new audiences in the investment community," said Jaguar founder and CEO Lisa Conte. "B2i Digital's cutting-edge technologies will allow us to communicate our progress, competitive advantages, and long-term vision to stakeholders."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar as they pioneer novel plant-based prescription drugs that could transform how we treat GI diseases," said David Shapiro, B2i Digital CEO. "Once we evaluated Jaguar's promising pipeline assets like crofelemer for cancer therapy-related diarrhea and rare disorders, we realized our digital investor engagement platform is ideal for expanding their investor base and visibility within the financial markets. These digital efforts will be combined with traditional corporate access activities such as investor conferences, fireside chats, and Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs)."

"From Mytesi® for HIV-related diarrhea to the Canalevia®-CA1 FDA conditional approval in dogs, Jaguar is delivering on its mission to develop sustainably sourced GI prescription medicines that improve patient lives," Shapiro added. "We will leverage the full power of our digital toolset to showcase Jaguar's unique leadership position in the emerging field of novel pharmaceuticals approved under FDA Botanical Guidance to our 410,000+ social media community of investors."

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://twitter.com/davidshapiroNYC

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA-approved prescription drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted, and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy, in 2021, focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp., is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health/. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com. For more information about Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy, and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Contact:

Jaguar Health, Inc.,

200 Pine Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, CA 94104

Tel: 415-371-8300

hello@jaguar.health

https://jaguar.health

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-health/

https://twitter.com/Jaguar_Health

https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776433/Jaguar-Health-Engages-B2i-Digital-to-Deploy-Cutting-Edge-Investor-Engagement-Campaign