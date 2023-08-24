

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $8.34 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $5.83 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $109.23 million from $100.69 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $8.34 Mln. vs. $5.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $109.23 Mln vs. $100.69 Mln last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect pre-tax income growth of 10% to 15%.



Total revenues are still expected to increase in the range of 5% to 7%, with growth in its three operating segments.



