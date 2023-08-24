

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland held steady in July after falling in the previous four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in July, the same as in June.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 782,400 in July from 783,500 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 declined to 92,700 in July from 93,100 in the previous month.



