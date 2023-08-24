

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Group's Cigna Healthcare said it has removed nearly 25 percent of medical services from prior authorization or precertification requirements. With the move, the health benefits provider aims to simplify the health care experience for both customers and clinicians.



The company will also remove prior authorization for nearly 500 additional codes for Medicare Advantage plans later this year.



The latest removal of more than 600 additional codes would bring the total removal from prior authorization since 2020 to more than 1,100 medical services.



According to the company, prior authorization, or precertification, is a review that helps protect patient safety and improve affordability by increasing adherence to evidence-based standards of care.



With the latest update, prior authorization now applies to less than four percent of medical services for most Cigna Healthcare customers.



Cigna Healthcare said it continues to streamline its use to optimize care delivery.



Scott Josephs, Chief Medical Officer, Cigna Healthcare, said, 'Prior authorizations are an important step to ensure patient safety and affordability, but clinicians and health plans alike agree that more can be done to reduce the administrative burden on clinicians. We will continue to engage with clinicians to align on care delivery goals and outcomes and evaluate whether there are other changes we can make without compromising patient safety.'



