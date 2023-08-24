Fruit Street Health, Limited joins prestigious DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fruit Street Health, Limited is proud to announce they are one of the 17 digital health companies selected for the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme . The highly competitive programme aims to speed up the adoption of technology in London's NHS, relieving high pressure on services and empowering patients to manage their health. The companies selected for the 2023/24 intake have digital solutions or services with the highest potential to meet London's NHS and social care challenges.

The DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme has previously supported 143 high potential digital health companies across six cohorts, working with companies over a 12-month period. Each company is given bespoke support and advice through assigned NHS Navigators, invitations to expert-led workshops and events, as well as brokering of meaningful connections between innovators and NHS organisations with specific challenges. Companies successful in getting onto the programme have been chosen through a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, involving expert NHS and industry panel assessments, interviews, and due diligence checks.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme is delivered by the Health Innovation Network (HIN), the Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) for South London. It is funded by DigitalHealth.London and the HIN's partners, such as the Office for Life Sciences and CW+. £185k has also been granted from the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to fund some aspects of this programme.

Sara Nelson, Programme Director, DigitalHealth.London, said: "We are delighted to announce the 17 digital health companies joining our seventh DigitalHealth.London Accelerator cohort. The application process for this year's programme was extremely competitive and as such, the final 17 companies truly are the ones to watch in the digital health space. We look forward to working with them over the next year to support the NHS and social care through digital transformation."

Fruit Street Health delivers a diabetes prevention program via telehealth and live group video conferencing with registered dietitians. The program is designed to help participants with prediabetes lose a minimum of 5% of their weight to reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants are issued a wireless scale, Fitbit, and can take photos of their food using the Fruit Street mobile application.

Laurence Girard, CEO and Founder, Fruit Street Health, said: "We are delighted to participate in the seventh DigitalHealth.London Accelerator cohort. Fruit Street has enrolled more than 45,000 people with prediabetes in the United States and we are now excited to adapt our curriculum and program to serve the United Kingdom. We believe that we can help to reduce the incidence of Type 2 diabetes and help the National Health Service reduce healthcare costs associated with Type 2 diabetes."

About Fruit Street Health

For more information about Fruit Street, visit: http://www.fruitstreet.com

About DigitalHealth.London

For more information about the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator and the companies in cohort seven, visit: https://digitalhealth.london/cohort-7-accelerator

