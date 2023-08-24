Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at AMP 2023

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced three podium presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at The Amputation Prevention Symposium, held from August 16 through August 19 in Chicago, Illinois.

AMP focuses on education and technologies for treating critical limb ischemia, an advanced stage of PAD, in patients facing a life-altering amputation. The conference features lectures by internationally recognized faculty, live case symposia, hands-on workshops, and exhibits supporting the mission of amputation prevention.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology, which includes the Pantheris family of image-guided atherectomy products and the Ocelot and Tigereye image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing products, in the following sessions:

Dr. Thomas Davis, an interventional cardiologist, and the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and Peripheral Interventions at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, featured Avinger's Pantheris SV (small vessel) OCT-guided atherectomy system in his sessions, "Late Breaking: OCT-Guided Atherectomy of Lesions BTK: Real-Time Imaging That Provides Real-World Data," and "New Insights on the Anatomy of BTK Lesions Based on Intravascular Imaging."

Dr. Ian Cawich, a coronary, peripheral, and vascular interventionalist and limb salvage expert at Arkansas Heart in Little Rock, highlighted Avinger's proprietary OCT-guided atherectomy technologies in his session, "How to Use OCT Imaging in CLI: Tips and Tricks."

Dr. Davis presented updated interim data from IMAGE-BTK, a post-market study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Pantheris SV in treating below-the-knee lesions, and also shared new findings about the nature of peripheral artery disease below-the-knee as discovered with Avinger's intravascular guidance system. He commented, "As more and more patients have completed their 6-month and 12-month follow-up, we continue to build compelling evidence supporting Pantheris SV as a primary interventional tool to address below-the-knee lesions. Over a 12-month period, the enrollees of IMAGE-BTK exhibited 96% freedom from target lesion revascularization and 93% patency in limbs treated, with no major adverse safety events. With the majority of the 46 patients in this study suffering a very advanced stage of peripheral disease, this important real-world data shows that Pantheris SV, with its unique combination of image-guidance and targeted mechanism of action, leads to better outcomes than previously published with any other technology in this patient population over a 12-month time period."

Dr. Cawich noted, "Onboard image-guidance provides an interventionalist with important advantages for achieving better patient outcomes, in terms of providing more minimal invasive treatment options, higher procedural success and safety rates, and lower incidence of recurrence for sufferers of critical limb ischemia. As the only technology available with real-time imaging at the point of therapy, Avinger's products are critical tools for successful revascularization, limb salvage, and reduction in symptoms of CLI."

Avinger's Lumivascular technology incorporates an onboard image-guidance system to allow physicians to see inside the artery during an atherectomy or CTO-crossing procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT. During the procedure, high-resolution intravascular OCT images are displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console in real-time to guide therapy. Physicians performing therapeutic procedures with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images and tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions to deliver safe and effective outcomes, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

