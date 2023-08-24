Roxstar Entertainment Announces Jaguar Canada Hosts Its Second 'Jaguar Vine & Dine Summer Soiree' Event in British Columbia

Jaguar Canada took its F-PACE and F-TYPE cars for a ride at the Cannon Estate Winery in Abbotsford, Vancouver, as it prepares for the future launch to electric vehicles.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Jaguar Canada hosted a second in its series of special media and influencer summer events to bring awareness to and promote the final model year of the Jaguar F-TYPE and Jaguar F-PACE, as the luxury and performance automotive company continues to shift production to electric models.





Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible

Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the Jaguar Vine and Dine Summer Soiree in Vancouver





The Jaguar Vine & Dine series produced by top Hollywood event agency Roxstar Entertainment was hosted this past Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the dazzling Cannon Estate Winery located in beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia. The kick-off dinner series was first held on July 22, 2023, at the Adamo Estate Winery in the countryside of Mono, Ontario, North of Toronto.

The event, hosted by content creator and Vancouver socialite Viranlly Liemena, was an invite-only sensory experience for 50 of B.C.'s top media, influencer, and Jaguar VIPs. Guests were treated to a special afternoon of wine tasting, estate tours and an exhilarating chauffeured driving tour of the wine region in an F-TYPE R75 Convertible (75th-anniversary edition) and an F-PACE SVR model. Guests shared their experience via social media in the Jaguar F-PACE photobooth. The experience culminated in a gourmet family-style course dinner set outside by the winery's grape varieties, offering a scenic overlook of the winery's estate and lush grape fields. The dinner featured a farm-to-table menu with signature Cannon Estate wines paired with the courses.

The event was co-hosted by popular B.C. content creator Viranlly Liemena (@viranlly), as well some of Vancouver's top influencers.

