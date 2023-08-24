MineHub announces a predictive AI-based model that helps customers to improve visibility into their critical raw material flows with reliable ETAs for all shipments.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of "Enhanced ETAs", a predictive AI-powered shipment tracking and delivery module on its platform.

Enhanced ETAs is a meticulously built, robust model that calculates Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) for specific routes. This transformative module takes the guesswork out of logistics, enabling more precise ETA projections for given routes calculated using constantly improving machine learning algorithms and comprehensive data models.

This latest innovation from MineHub sets a new standard in supply chain management. Traditional modes of tracking, such as GPS and satellite, alone do not meet customers' rigorous needs. By harnessing the power of data science and machine learning, MineHub can provide the comprehensive visibility that is so essential for MineHub's customers. Enhanced ETAs helps customers to more effectively track and manage commodity shipments regardless of whether they are moving by truck, rail or ocean freight. Furthermore, the new module integrates directly and enhances existing platform modules, such as Stock and Flow and Position Report that allows customers to manage their inventory at all their locations on a short to long-term basis.

Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO at MineHub, said "Shipment tracking is incredibly important to our customers as visibility can often be unreliable and incomplete. Our customers rely on accurate data to anticipate arrivals, manage their inventories, and optimize their operations. Enhanced ETAs addresses these challenges head-on, empowering businesses with the insights they need for effective decision-making. We are at the forefront of elevating the accuracy and reliability of shipment management capabilities for our customers."

MineHub is also using AI to improve its own internal operational efficiency. More specifically, MineHub engineers are using AI-based tools to improve productivity levels and the velocity at which they are delivering code. In addition, future AI-driven initiatives currently being evaluated include a "Stock and Flow AI Module", a dedicated effort towards stock and flow predictive tooling which has the potential of reshaping the landscape of inventory management. By harnessing the capabilities of AI and data science, the platform could predict incoming inventory, align it with demand projections, and enable informed inventory planning. This predictive prowess optimizes resource allocation and guarantees that customers are equipped with the right amount of inventory at the right time.

MineHub's commitment to innovation is evident in its AI-powered advancements. The new Enhanced ETAs module marks a significant stride towards a more efficient and resilient supply chain ecosystem for commodity markets.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

President & CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

