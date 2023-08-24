London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - Global risk advisory, Inherent Risks, has launched an agile Medical Evacuation and Crisis Response Membership enabling individuals and groups to safely (re)enter Ukraine, and (re)establish operations.





As a fully indemnified duty of care product, Ukraine Response is backed by 'A' Rated Capacity from Lloyd's of London, and Company Market, insurers, and through the agility of licensing can offer Membership to all nationalities, (subject to individual sanctions checks).

To satisfy minimum sum amounts required by global duty of care guidelines, its Medical Response Membership exceeds these by offering $250,000 USD of medical services, including bill payment for medical treatment in Ukraine, medical evacuation from Ukraine, and repatriation home. Crisis Response Membership offers $150,000 USD of crisis services in the event of a credible security incident or threat against an individual or organisation.

Inherent Risks has had a continued presence in Ukraine since February 2022, providing risk advisory, intelligence, medical evacuation and crisis response services to insurance companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), global media agencies, war crimes investigators, HNWIs, visiting dignitaries; and on behalf of international assistance companies.

Dan Kaine, Head of Risk & Crisis Advisory said: "From our extensive experience providing essential services to literally thousands of staff and volunteers from global organisations travelling into, and around Ukraine, it became apparent that a more agile medical and crisis response option was needed."

Kaine added, "Working with brokers, underwriters and compliance specialists, we have developed a solution that is fit for purpose, with a tried and tested in-country response capability, which can be easily accessed online without a broker, day or night, with the flexibility to extend travel online for as little as one day; even if you are already in Ukraine."

Ukraine Response comes embedded with a suite of essential travel risk management tools including a pre-travel safety brief, itinerary tracking and check-in, incident alerts, 24/7 medical and security advice and support, as well as a Risk Map which was also developed by Inherent Risks to identify risk zones in Ukraine where travel is permitted under Membership.

In addition to Medical and Crisis Membership, Ukraine Response has made it simple to access Personal Accident cover online as an add-on which provides a $100,000 lump sum payment in the event of death or permanent disability caused by an accident, and in addition can also facilitate a Kidnap and Ransom insurance quote.

