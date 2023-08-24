Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Sybleu, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Sybleu, Inc. (OTCPK:SYBE). Leveraging its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) platform, Sybleu is currently exploring opportunities in veterinary therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/44muPDo.

According to forecasts published by Grand View Research, the AI drug discovery segment, in which the Company participates, is slated to grow from $1.1B in 2022 to $9.1B in 2030. The use of AI/ML in drug discovery accelerates drug development, reduces cost, and enhances accuracy and potentially, efficacy. Recent capital fundings for companies in this space illustrate the strong appetite and high valuations associated with companies of all stages and sizes in this segment. Two of the Company's publicly traded peers, (Recursion and (Exscientia), currently trade at an average of 27x 2023E revenue, while Relay Therapeutics trades at a whopping price/revenue on 2024E revenue of well over 100x. Given the series of milestones ahead, SYBE appears on the path to enjoy a typical AI drug discovery valuation.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the AI drug discovery industry, along with SYBE's current positioning, and how development progress in the vet health arena could dramatically change the Company's outlook.

SYBE's Technology Platform Has Competitive Advantages, Historical Success

Goldman commented, "Innovative biotech SYBE appears set to accelerate the development of its co-owned IP through leverage of its recently acquired, cutting edge, technology platform. This AI/ML platform has already been used to create a drug in clinical trials, demonstrating its capabilities. The high growth industry segment offers considerable promise and SYBE is well-positioned given that only six firms have AI-designed therapies in clinical or preclinical trials and studies."

Multiple Shots on Goal, Key Milestones Ahead

"Initially, the Company is focused on the development of 2 co-owned patents and seeks to develop products in animal and human health, notably oncology and personalized medicine," noted Goldman. "A series of milestones are slated ahead, including the introduction of a new preclinical compound featuring anti-cancer activators."

Reasonable 6 Month Target Price, Future Upside Exists

Goldman concludes, "We believe our 6-month price target is conservative as it remains materially below the industry segment valuations and reflects the achievement of upcoming milestones. We believe additional price gains can be achieved as new objectives are met in the next 12 months. Looking ahead, the AI drug discovery segment has attracted considerable funding and collaborative activity, representing key inherent potential benefits for SYBE."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on Sybleu, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Sybleu, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated $5000 by a third party for the production and distribution of this report.

