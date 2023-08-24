Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announces that it is hosting the Q2 Performance Update Presentation on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:30 am PST | 2:30 pm EST. The interactive session will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel.

Mr. Sobel will discuss the Q2 financials announced this coming August 30th, and he will provide additional information regarding major VINIA marketing programs and upcoming new product pipeline. Following the presentation, there will be a live question and answer session. All media and investors are invited to pre-register. For any questions regarding the event, please contact info@bioharvest.com.

Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-GLrw-xJRq-QItHf6Hvnyg#/registration

"I look forward to meeting with our shareholder partners on September 6, and to sharing my enthusiasm about the prospects of BioHarvest and the achievements being made," stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "I will shed some more light on the Q2 results scheduled to be released at the end of August, and I will offer an outlook into the key growth drivers of the company."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

