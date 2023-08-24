

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share to grow more than 25 percent on revenue growth of more than 18 percent.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.13 per share on revenue growth of 10.2 percent to $1.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



