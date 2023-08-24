

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 19th.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 230,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 240,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 236,750, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's revised average of 234,500.



