Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
24.08.2023 | 15:02
Text-Em-All Celebrates 2nd Year of Great Place to Work Certification, Leading With Transparency, Connection, and Recognition

With a 95% approval rating from employees, Text-Em-All stands out for its people-first culture, innovative recognition programs, and exceptional benefits. The company's commitment to open communication, team connection, and employee well-being sets it apart as a joyful place to work and grow.

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Text-Em-All is thrilled to announce its second consecutive year as a Certified Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award, based entirely on employee feedback, reflects the company's unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where every voice matters. This year, an impressive 95% of employees declared Text-Em-All a great place to work, a remarkable 38 points higher than the typical U.S. company.

Text-Em-All Happy Hour

Text-Em-All Happy Hour
The Text-Em-All team playing Catch Phrase on a Friday afternoon

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Text-Em-All stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Transparency: Weekly Scoreboard meetings foster open communication across teams. These gatherings, accompanied by a group lunch, allow employees to understand company health, discuss important topics, and strengthen relationships.

Connection: From get-to-know-you lunches and bi-monthly TEA Talks to Fun Zone company events, Text-Em-All prioritizes genuine connections among employees. These initiatives cultivate an environment where people can connect, collaborate, and grow together.

Recognition: Text-Em-All celebrates achievements through various recognition programs, including the Moose Award, Prize Wheel, and Recognition Cards. These initiatives reinforce the value placed on individual and team accomplishments.

Benefits: Text-Em-All's benefits package reflects its dedication to employee well-being. From 100% paid health insurance and generous PTO to profit sharing and a $1,000 annual wellness allowance, the company ensures that employees are well taken care of from day one.

"At Text-Em-All, we've always believed that our team is at the heart of everything we do," says Brad Herrmann, Co-Founder & President at Text-Em-All. "This accolade reminds us that our commitment to our employees isn't just appreciated - it's celebrated and recognized. Thank you to our incredible team for making Text-Em-All a joyful place to work and grow."

About Text-Em-All: Text-Em-All is a mass messaging platform that delivers personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. As a purpose-driven company, Text-Em-All fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above profit. Text-Em-All is committed to being a joy to do business with, offering a user-friendly platform for organizations of all sizes while refusing to deliver spam, political, or marketing messages. The team at Text-Em-All is dedicated to creating a positive work environment, emphasizing compassion, authenticity, and shared excellence. Learn more at Text-Em-All Careers.

Contact Information

Ron Kinkade
Head of Marketing
ron@text-em-all.com
(469) 269-2276

SOURCE: Text-Em-All

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776452/Text-Em-All-Celebrates-2nd-Year-of-Great-Place-to-Work-Certification-Leading-With-Transparency-Connection-and-Recognition

