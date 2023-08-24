Step One Automotive Group Partners With Local Organizations to 'Stuff the Bus' With Essential School Supplies for Students in Need

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Step One Automotive Group, a leading automotive dealership network with locations across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, proudly announces its successful participation in the community-led "Stuff the Bus" initiative. Focused on providing essential school supplies to students in low-income families, Step One Automotive Group transformed its various dealership locations into donation stations for the duration of the campaign.

In a partnership with the United Way Emerald Coast and United Way of West Florida, Step One Automotive Group's Florida dealerships mobilized efforts to provide crucial educational tools for students in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties. The initiative underscores the company's belief that every student should have the necessary resources to excel in their academic pursuits, irrespective of their economic background.

Similarly, in Alabama, Step One Automotive Group joined forces with Andalusia City School to extend its philanthropic reach, ensuring that more children had the materials needed for a successful educational experience. The company's dealerships in Georgia also participated, partnering with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to support local students with the supplies essential for academic achievement.

"We take immense pride in our commitment to community service, and this year, our 'Stuff the Bus' initiative has allowed us to make a profound impact on the lives of young learners in the areas we serve," said Maureen Bierman of Step One Automotive Group. "We believe that contributing to the welfare of our future leaders is not just a responsibility but a privilege. Through our collaboration with these amazing organizations, we have been able to take a meaningful step toward leveling the educational playing field."

Step One Automotive Group invites the community to join them in their ongoing efforts to better the lives of the students and families they serve. Donations are welcome year-round, and individuals interested in contributing can visit any of the Step One Automotive Group's dealership locations for more information.

For more information about Step One Automotive Group and upcoming events, please visit www.steponeautomotive.com.

