Southern ITS International, Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent to Form a New Partnership With Getchabrand

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) announced today that it has entered into a Letter of intent with GetchaBrand to form a new partnership.

James Shipley, President of Southern ITS International, Inc., said, "We have entered into a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with GetchaBrand, which provides brand building, product launch, digital marketing consultancy and hands-on services to develop direct-to-consumer brands. Since 2013, there mission has been to help clients scale their brands and produce passive income with aggressive marketing tactics.It is proposed that Southern ITS International, Inc., become a 45% shareholder of a new partnership structure as Ingenious Roasters, with GetchaBrand and its Coffee Projects." Mr. Shipley went on to say, "SITS, through its subsidiary Growth Goods Inc., will be working with GetchaBrand to assist in Financing, R&D, Brand Discovery, Marketing, and other needed projects. We look forward in working with Scott Millar and Erick. Redling from GetchaBrands to conclude final agreements, and getting the Nootropic Coffee Brand to market."

About GetchaBrand

GetchaBrand provides brand building, product launch, digital marketing consultancy and hands-on serves to develop direct-to-consumer brands. Since 2013, our mission has been to help our clients scale their brands and produce passive income with aggressive marketing tactics.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc., through its subsidiary companies, currently has operations focused on a wide variety of fields, including oil and gas exploration and development, clothing, and e-commerce fulfillment. We intend to expand upon our current base of operational companies and to increase our ownership and/or control of a portfolio of highly successful businesses.As a holding company, Southern ITS International continues to be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies, both public and private, which will complement its current operations. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We have put in place an experienced management team that is continuing to build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

Southern ITS International, Inc.

Investor Relations

442-300-6522

info@sitsintl.com

SOURCE: Southern ITS International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776441/Southern-ITS-International-Inc-Enters-Into-Letter-of-Intent-to-Form-a-New-Partnership-With-Getchabrand