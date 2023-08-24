

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK) said on Thursday that it has received the final regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of SimCorp A/S, a Danish software provider for financial institutions.



However, the completion of the offer remains subject to, among others, a minimum acceptance level of 50 percent plus one share of all SimCorp shares.



SimCorp has reiterated that the offer period will expire on September 19.



The offer is expected to be settled and thus closed on September 29 at the latest.



On April 27, Deutsche Boerse had announced a deal for the voluntary all-cash recommended public takeover offer for SimCorp at a price of DKK 735 per share or around 3.9 billion euros.



