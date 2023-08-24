Passenger shuttles driven by Oxa autonomy software now testing at Florida's SunTrax facility in advance of public availability in Fall 2023

Beep Inc., provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, and Oxa, the autonomous vehicle software developer, today announced a partnership to deploy vehicles driven by Oxa's self-driving software product, Oxa Driver, as Beep continues to advance its testing and operations across the United States.

Marking U.K.-based Oxa's entry into the U.S. market, the strategic partnership will see Oxa's autonomy software installed in a variety of vehicle types operated by Beep, from current passenger shuttles to future vehicle platforms. The first initiative in the partnership is a fleet of Beep autonomous and electric shuttles driven by Oxa Driver, Oxa's software that enables safe and energy-efficient self-driving of any vehicle type in any environment. Two of the Beep shuttles featuring Oxa software are currently operating at the recently opened SunTrax test facility in Auburndale, Florida the first location in the U.S. specifically designed for connected autonomous vehicle and standard automotive testing in a single site. Oxa is utilizing the facility to showcase its passenger transportation solution ahead of public availability later this year.

Oxa Driver combines sensor data from cameras, lidar and radar, enabling it to gain a more comprehensive view of the world around it than vehicles that rely on cameras alone. This fused sensor technology is the first-of-its-kind deployed in a passenger shuttle in the U.S. The software uses AI to accurately sense and predict changes to the vehicle's environment while learning from previous journeys, which is key to improving the capability of the technology over time.

"We are thrilled to be working with Beep to deploy our unique autonomy solution to enable safe, secure and efficient passenger transportation in the United States," said Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxa. "This marks a significant step forward for Oxa and the future of self-driving technology. Through partnering with Beep, we have the potential to drive several thousand vehicles over the coming years to make Oxa software the most widely utilized AV platform on the planet."

"We're delighted to partner with Oxa to bring new and enhanced electric, autonomous vehicles to market as we continue to expand our testing and our business across the United States," said Joe Moye, CEO at Beep. "Oxa's self-driving software, integrated with our command center and service management software, provides a safe and sophisticated autonomous solution that will enhance our passenger experience and operational capabilities, making more accessible, true autonomous use cases a near-term reality. Safe, shared autonomous transportation promises a major impact on traffic congestion, road safety and the environment, and we're pleased to have a partner who shares these priorities and values in Oxa."

This latest announcement follows a successful Series C funding round for Oxa, which raised more than $140 million for the business earlier this year, as well as a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud through which Oxa is leveraging a number of Google Cloud products to help develop, test, validate and verify its self-driving technology.

About Oxa

Oxa is accelerating the transition to self-driving technology today. It has developed the products and solutions for businesses wanting to deploy autonomy into their operations safely, efficiently, and reliably. This includes Oxa Driver, the software that drives any vehicle; Oxa MetaDriver, a suite of proprietary generative AI tools that accelerate deployment; and Oxa Hub, a set of cloud-based offerings for autonomous fleet management. Oxa is helping industries including agriculture, logistics and shared passenger transportation, get the most value from their fleets. For more information visit www.oxa.tech.

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of autonomous, shared mobility solutions through its software and services. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous shuttles in dynamic mobility networks, Beep safely connects people and places with solutions that reduce congestion, eliminate carbon emissions, improve road safety and enable mobility for all. Beep leverages the data and learnings from its deployments to enhance and advance the safety, customer experience and operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824400996/en/

Contacts:

Waters Agency, OxaPR@watersagency.com