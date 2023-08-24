

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic sentiment weakened for the first time in five months in August, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, dropped to 92.2 in August from 94.6 in July.



The composite business confidence indicator, which weighs industry, construction, services, and retail, also fell to 97.7 in August from 100.5 in July.



Meanwhile, the industrial confidence sub-index decreased somewhat to -7 in August from a stable score of -5 in July, as all three components weakened, especially production expectations.



In construction, morale remained negative and stable at -12 in August.



The confidence indicator for the retail trade worsened to -13 in August from -7 a month ago, and the morale indicator for the service industry fell slightly to 3 from 4.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken