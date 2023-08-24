

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Financial investing companies Advent International and Warburg Pincus both announced on Thursday that they have appointed Franco Negron to be the chief executive officer of BioPharma Solutions (BPS) after its spinoff from biopharmaceutical firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX).



The divestiture closing is expected to occur in the second half of the year.



Negron has nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has served as the Chief Executive of ApiJect Systems America. He has also held several leadership roles including the President of Commercial Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific and the President of Development and Commercial, North America at Patheon Pharmaceuticals.



In pre-market activity, shares of Baxter are trading at $43.24 up 4.42% on the New York Stock Exchange.



