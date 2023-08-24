INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC Fashion Events Announces New Southeast Regional Show in Miami, January 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of wholesale fashion events across the United States, including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and Sourcing at MAGIC announces a new marketplace targeted at filling industry demand and appetite for regional shows in the new year.

MAGIC Miami offers brands the chance to gain exposure and break into new markets while opening buying and fulfillment opportunities for retailers which align with the fashion cycle outside of core collection seasons. Exhibiting brands and purchasing buyers will have a chance to experience MAGIC with a bit of Miami as this destination offers a chance to work and play in a city known for being rich in culture, art and fashion.

MAGIC Miami will take place January 8-9th for the two-day event at the Miami Convention Center. This show provides retailers access to immediate product to expand and replenish offerings in the beginning of the year as well as pre-order an assortment of summer collections for delivery before brands launch Autumn 2024 at MAGIC Las Vegas.

"Based on our market research, customer feedback and data insights, the southeast region is a strong market for an intermediary event. MAGIC Miami will be the perfect space for brands to enhance brand recognition and explore new avenues of expansion," says Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion.

Categories to shop will include trend, young contemporary, contemporary and modern sportswear apparel as well as an assortment of footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty. Confirmed brands include Little Words Project, D'Amelio Footwear, Mod Ref, Skies are Blue, Elan, Wishlist, Fate, Emory Park and Staccato.

Registration for MAGIC Miami opens soon. Sign up at www.magicfashionevents.com for the most up to date information.

ABOUT MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGICjoins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit www.findfashionevents.com.

