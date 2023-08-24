Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24
[24.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|12,755,161.00
|USD
|134,000
|76,535,053.30
|6.0003
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,764,930.00
|EUR
|230,000
|20,567,191.51
|5.4628
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|14,860
|37,302,148.86
|8.0864
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,232,621.38
|7.5604
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,504,209.69
|98.1658