NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG).

About Super League Gaming, Inc.

Super League Gaming is a leading, strategically integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, to the most popular web3 environments such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League's innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences of consumers who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences designed by in-house creators and a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools, and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the gaming and media industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.superleague.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

