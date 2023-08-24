Smart Manufacturing Market worth $241.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Manufacturing Market is valued at USD 108.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 241.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The factor propelling the smart manufacturing market's growth is the integration of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and automation. These synergize to optimize production efficiency, enable predictive maintenance, and elevate decision-making, fostering adaptability and competitiveness in rapidly evolving industries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105448439

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Manufacturing Market"

210 - Tables

75 - Figures

340 - Pages

Smart Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 108.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 241.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Information Technology, By Industry, and by Region Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World Key Market Challenge Lack of skilled workforce Key Market Opportunities Increase in adoption of IIoT and Cloud technologies Key Market Drivers Surging demand for software systems that reduce time and cost

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) sector is experiencing robust growth within the smart manufacturing market. This expansion is attributed to the increasing demand for streamlined logistics, inventory control, and real-time data insights. As industries embrace smart manufacturing practices, WMS is crucial in enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing operational costs, and ensuring seamless coordination between production and distribution. This trend underscores the pivotal role of WMS in driving the overall growth of the smart manufacturing landscape.

Digital Twin segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital twin adoption is witnessing substantial growth in the smart manufacturing arena. Creating virtual replicas of physical assets or processes enables real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization. As industries prioritize efficiency, predictive maintenance, and innovation, digital twins offer insights that enhance production, minimize downtime, and refine product development. This surge in digital twin utilization reflects its integral role in shaping the future of smart manufacturing.

Energy & Power segment to record the highest CAGR in the process industry during the forecast period.

The Energy & Power sector is witnessing significant expansion in smart manufacturing. Operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and resource optimization are improved by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics. From smart grids to renewable energy, intelligent systems streamline processes, minimize downtime, and enhance productivity. This growth highlights the essential contribution of smart manufacturing to creating a more efficient and sustainable Energy & Power industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=105448439

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Smart Manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.

Smart Manufacturing Industry is witnessing robust growth in North America, propelled by the fusion of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and automation. This transformative trend is revolutionizing conventional manufacturing practices, with sectors spanning automotive and electronics embracing these innovations to optimize efficiency, elevate quality, and drive cost-effectiveness. Fortified by a culture of innovation, a skilled labor force, and robust infrastructure, North America stands at the forefront of the global smart manufacturing revolution.

Key Players

Key players operating in the Smart Manufacturing Companies include 3D System, Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), IBM (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Stratasys (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation(Japan).in the Smart Manufacturing market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=105448439

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Type (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement Platform), Application (Performance, Optimization, Asset & Condition Monitoring), Industry, Region (2021-2026)

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Mining Automation Market by Offering (Equipment (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck, Autonomous Drilling Rig), Software (Remote Operating and Monitoring System), Communication Systems), Technique, Workflow, Region - Global Forecast, 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-manufacturing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-manufacturing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-manufacturing-market-worth-241-0-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301908956.html