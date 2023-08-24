Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
24.08.2023 | 16:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 23 1201) admitted to trading on August 25, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Útgerðarfélag    
                               Reykjavíkur hf.  
2  Org. no:                        410998-2629     
3  LEI                           254900XZCGX2KU3LR016
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     UR 23 1201     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035178    
6  CFI code                        D-Y-Z-U-X-R     
7  FISN númer                       UTGERDARF.RVK/ZERO 
                               CPN B 20231201   
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
9  Total issued amount                   1.160.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               1.160.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Zero Coupon Bond  
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       June 2, 2023    
19 First ordinary installment date             December 1, 2023  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  N/A         
22 Maturity date                      December 1, 2023  
23 Interest rate                      N/A         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   N/A         
32 First ordinary coupon date               N/A         
33 Coupon frequency                    N/A         
34 Total number of coupon payments             N/A         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Yes         
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                      N/A         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    N/A         
44 Index base date                     N/A         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq CSD     
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      August 23, 2023   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    August 24, 2023   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              August 25, 2023   
55 Order book ID                      UR_23_1201     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
