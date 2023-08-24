Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 16:26
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Apparel Coalition: "Greenhushing" Is a Dangerous Step Backwards for Consumers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture

In the latest blog post, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) features Sandra Capponi, Co-founder of Good on You and Board Advisor at the SAC, who discusses greenhushing and the risk it poses to achieving greater transparency, and ultimately driving greater action, and accountability. She urges industry stakeholders to work together to publish verifiable data, show progress, and establish legislative frameworks to drive change.

Read more in the blog post, titled "Greenhushing" is a Dangerous Step Backwards for Consumers .

To learn more about Good on You, visit their website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776650/Greenhushing-Is-a-Dangerous-Step-Backwards-for-Consumers

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.