Sustainable Apparel Coalition: "Greenhushing" Is a Dangerous Step Backwards for Consumers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition



In the latest blog post, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) features Sandra Capponi, Co-founder of Good on You and Board Advisor at the SAC, who discusses greenhushing and the risk it poses to achieving greater transparency, and ultimately driving greater action, and accountability. She urges industry stakeholders to work together to publish verifiable data, show progress, and establish legislative frameworks to drive change.

Read more in the blog post, titled "Greenhushing" is a Dangerous Step Backwards for Consumers .

To learn more about Good on You, visit their website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776650/Greenhushing-Is-a-Dangerous-Step-Backwards-for-Consumers