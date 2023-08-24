Building a Brighter Future: Back-to-School Season Begins for The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Students

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Just as the remaining summer days are winding down, a new season of learning arrives. In partnership with SkillPointe Foundation, The Home Depot's Path to Pro program is redefining the back-to-school experience, equipping students with the essential tools required to navigate their journey.

Scholars are sharing their perspective on why they're choosing a career in the skilled trades.

Lazaro Samano always dreamt of pursuing a career in construction. He wants to help build homes and work on challenging commercial construction sites and loves seeing the progression of these large-scale projects. After graduation, he'll pursue a job as a project coordinator, project estimator or construction management assistant.

"The scholarship and education will help tremendously by encouraging me to keep pushing through being a full-time dad while being employed full-time and in school." - LAZARO SAMANO LOCATION: BAKERSFIELD, CA

FIELD OF STUDY: CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

ANTICIPATED PROGRAM END: NOV. 2024

Sabrina grew up with a love for math and figuring out how things work. She studied Civil Engineering in college and decided to pursue Construction Management after speaking with a student advisor. As a woman in the skilled trades industry with ADHD, she knows the road ahead may be difficult, but she refuses to let that hold her back.

"Being a woman in construction requires determination, dedication, and resilience. I want to be a voice for the women within the industry, a voice for the young adults with learning disabilities, and a voice for apprentices that don't get the opportunities they deserve." - SABRINA KRAUSE LOCATION: PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

FIELD OF STUDY: CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

ANTICIPATED PROGRAM END: MAY 2024

Aaron has worked in various trades over the years, including insulation installation and vessel engineering in Alaska. He is now studying HVAC while taking care of his fianceé and their four children. After graduation, Aaron wants to become a commercial or residential service technician.

"I enjoy working with my hands and diagnosing / repairing machines. It's what I've always done and always will do." - AARON KIRBY LOCATION: PASCO, WASHINGTON

FIELD OF STUDY: HVAC

ANTICIPATED PROGRAM END: OCT. 2023

Meredith says her childhood was "filled with Legos and Lincoln logs." In grade school, she helped build technical theater sets and started helping with disaster response teams as an adult: "I have had a lifelong interest in building things hands-on." Now, she's studying woodworking and wants to start her own home renovation after graduation.

"I have a passion for sustainable housing and reusing resources as much as possible, and hope to bring that passion into my business, finding ways to repurpose materials from one project to another." - MEREDITH METZ LOCATION: ASHEVILLE, NC

FIELD OF STUDY: CARPENTRY / WOODWORKING

ANTICIPATED PROGRAM END: JUNE 2025

