Premier Payroll Solutions Recognized in This Year's Official Inc. 5000 List

MASSAPEQUA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Inc. Magazine officially released its annual list for the 5000 fastest growing private U.S. companies of 2023 - and payroll company Premier Payroll Solutions is proud to announce their recognition amongst this year's honorees. Ranking #4,083 on the prestigious list, the payroll company is truly elated to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the very first time since their inception in 2015.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and innovative spirit of our entire team", said Managing Partner Michael D'Onofrio. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every member of our team whose unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts have brought us to this remarkable achievement."

Since their beginnings, the Premier Payroll Solutions team has only achieved impressive success, having processed the payroll for over 1000+ notable clientele each week with continuous, steady controlled growth. Positioning themselves as being an extension of their clients' businesses, their number one goal is to simplify the payroll process in the hopes of helping businesses meet their financial goals. As they remain actively engaged in the day-to-day operations and fully manage client expectations, Premier Payroll Solutions continues to stay ahead of the growth curve as their company's influence extends across a wide variety of industries.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also look forward to the future with renewed enthusiasm, poised to embrace new opportunities, and create an even greater impact," said D'Onofrio. "Making it to the Inc. 5000 list is not just a recognition of our company's growth, but it is also a reflection of the trust and support our valued customers and partners have placed in us. It signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional products/services and creating lasting value in the market."

For the full Inc. 5000 list of honorees for 2023, be sure to visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Premier Payroll Solutions:

Based in Massapequa, NY, Premier Payroll Solutions is a reputable financial company that offers payroll processing and tax compliance services to those across every industry. Their team, led by Managing Partner Michael D'Onofrio; Partner/VP of Operations Stacey Holder; and Partner Vinny Pappalardo, provides the right financial solutions that aim to help their clientele meet their goals and allow their businesses to flourish beyond expectation. With high-level customer service at the forefront of what they do, they assist their clientele in effectively outsourcing their payroll processes so that they can get back to focusing on what matters most.

