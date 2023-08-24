Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.: What Is Allogeneic Cell Therapy, And What's Driving This Market's 25%+ Annual Global Growth?

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Biotechnology company Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) seems to be witnessing success in the allogeneic cell therapy market.

In Q4 2022, the company - best known for its regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics - made a significant announcement regarding the successful development of an allogeneic cell line known as AlloStem. AlloStem is a cell line that is derived from human perinatal tissue and includes a Master Cell Bank and a Drug Master File. Following FDA approval , the program - referred to as CELZ-201 - is now being utilized in an early type 1 diabetes clinical trial. It will continue to undergo development for the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 Diabetes.

The company has also started using its AlloStem line to help treat chronic back pain for its StemSpine® procedure. It reports that this combination resulted in a greater than 90% reduction in narcotic usage associated with chronic back pain, a greater than 80% reduction in pain score and a greater than 50% reduction in the Oswestry score in patients treated with AlloStem.

So what is allogeneic cell therapy? Allogeneic cell therapy is a type of treatment that uses cells donated by a healthy person to treat a patient with an otherwise untreatable disease. These cells can come from different sources, including bone marrow, blood or umbilical cord blood. These types of therapies have shown immense promise in the medical community.

Allogeneic cell therapy can provide patients with a potentially curative treatment option where other traditional therapies have been unsuccessful. As a relatively new field, research into allogeneic cell therapies is ongoing, and the future seems promising for patients who suffer from these diseases. Companies like Argan Inc are also exploring the potential benefits of allogeneic cells.

With the necessary endorsement from the FDA and an ongoing clinical trial, Creative Medical Technology's recent developments set the stage for innovative treatment options that could significantly improve the lives of patients grappling with diabetes and other diseases. The global market size for allogeneic cell therapy was $255.6 million in 2022 , and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2030, highlighting the value of ongoing research. As the company remains steadfast in its commitment to medical innovation, its efforts have the potential to yield enhanced health outcomes for individuals worldwide.

Featured photo by Diabetesmagazijn.nl on Unsplash.

