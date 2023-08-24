A-1 Broadcast: Courtney Rada Shares Great Grilling Tips on TipsOnTv

The TV Host and Chef Is Sharing the Secrets for Great Grilling

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Just in time for summertime, life-long grill aficionado Courtney Rada is serving up a complete menu of ideas to wow guests for any occasion. The host of "Carnivorous" shares a few timely tips for a classic burger with a twist, steaks, kabobs or something more adventurous. Courtney says anyone can create memorable mouthwatering delicacies on the grill.

SIMPLE SECRET FOR SUCCESS

Look no further than this secret ingredient, peanuts and peanut butter. It is a great way to take coleslaw up a notch like we did here with this Asian Peanut Slaw. For the grill, try this Grilled Peanut Butter burger. Just spread peanut butter right on top, even add chicken if preferred, then add lettuce, bacon, grape jelly, and a couple of slices of fresh jalapeno. The sweet creaminess of the peanut butter and jelly mixed with the kick from the jalapenos is delicious. Round it off with a little Saltine Peanut Brittle. Peanuts are always a hit at parties and everyone will love adding peanuts and peanut butter to a lot of dishes. For more information, visit peanutbutterlovers.com

TASTY BACKYARD BEVERAGE

Mix up the beverage offerings with a brand-new flavor from Stella Rosa. The new Stella Rosa Wines' Pineapple and Chili. Yes, Chili. This wine strikes the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. Grill with a glass of Stella Rosa Pineapple and Chili in your hand for a refreshing drink that is cool but with an added touch of heat. Just pour over ice or mix with tequila for the ultimate spicy margarita. Stella Rosa Pineapple and Chili is sure to both cool down and heat up that backyard barbecue. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com

MUST HAVE ITEMS FOR THE GRILL

Always have options ranging from meat, chicken or seafood, and for this, a go-to is Sprouts Farmers Market. Their meat and seafood department offers all-natural, never-frozen, 100% Angus steaks that are pasture-raised without added hormones or antibiotics. Their seafood is 100% responsibly sourced and their chicken is always fresh. The knowledgeable butchers at Sprouts are always helpful and ready to assist with questions and cooking tips. They offer a fresh and friendly take on grocery shopping. For more information, visit www.sprouts.com

