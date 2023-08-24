A-1 Broadcast: Grill Master David Olson Shares Grilling Tips for Creating the Best Backyard Bash on TipsOnTV

Chef, Podcast Host and Social Influencer Shares Secrets for Extraordinary Entertaining

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Summer is the best time for outdoor cooking and entertainment. So for anyone looking for the ingredients to create a fantastic backyard bash then check out these ideas from Award-Winning Chef David Olson. Chef Olson suggests some easy tips and hacks to make any gathering an unqualified success. There are still several weeks of summer to enjoy, so here is expert advice for that next outdoor party.

DEFEND YOUR OUTDOOR PARTY FROM BUGS

It is important to protect against bugs. That is why David Olson recommends the STEM brand line-up of bug killers and mosquito repellents. STEM products provide effective ways to kill ants, spiders, flies, cockroaches, and repel mosquitoes for endless outdoor fun. STEM is harsh on bugs but safe for use around people and pets, when used as directed. STEM bug killers and mosquito repellents are formulated with plant-based active ingredients like lemongrass and geraniol with no added dyes, fragrance, or harsh chemical odor. STEM products are essential to have on-hand for summer. For more information, visit stemforbugs.com

BACKYARD BEVERAGES

A backyard party can not go wrong with a great wine selection. Try the delicious CK Mondavi and Family wines that are easy to love, easy to find, and easy to pair. CK Mondavi has been family-owned and operated by the iconic C. Mondavi family for more than 75 years. They have a variety of fresh and flavorful white wines and bold reds, like the new CK Mondavi Family Select Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Their grapes are sourced mainly from family-owned California vineyards and made with uncompromising quality that will surely please any guest. For more information, visit www.ckmondavi.com

SECRET FOR A GREAT PARTY

At Live Fire Republic, it really is all about the fire! Cutting Edge Firewood Cooking Wood Chunks variety pack is the perfect choice to up any grilling game with four premium hardwoods to add delicious smokey flavor to whatever is on the grill this summer. All Cutting Edge Firewood is sustainably sourced and dried with their propriety process and highest quality wood available, perfect for smokers and kamado-style grills. The Cooking Wood chunks are hand-selected and packaged in elegant boxes. All products ship for free in the Continental U.S. For more information, visit www.cuttingedgefirewood.com

