

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The 15th BRICS Summit has decided to invite six new nations - Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia - to the five-nation bloc of major emerging economies.



The invitation was extended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of this year's annual BRICS summit held.in Johannesburg.



The membership will take effect from 2024 January 1.



This is part of the BRICS expansion process, which has been under discussion for some time.



Ramaphosa told reporters that BRICS Foreign Ministers have been tasked to further develop the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next Summit.



The Summit agreed to task the BRICS Finance Ministers and/or Central Bank Governors to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the BRICS leaders by the next Summit.



Thursday, the BRICS leaders hosted their counterparts from Africa and the Global South in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue.



The expansion of BRICS will have wide ramifications, especially as the membership has been offered to major oil producing countries, sans the United States.



The bloc already includes China and Russia, Washnigton's main political and economic rivals.



