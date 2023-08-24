Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 17:38
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vanguard Renewables: Expansion Nationwide to 150 RNG Sites Are in the Plan

Originally published by eRENEWABLE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Today you will hear about the bio methane space and renewable natural gas (RNG). On episode 184 of The Green Insider, Neil Smith, CEO of Vanguard Renewables, discusses food waste, manure, landfill, carbon accounting, natural gas prices, and the carbon intensity (CI) score. Neil also talks about repurposing methane for good.

Listen to the podcast here

Continue reading here

Vanguard Renewables, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of eRenewable

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776701/Expansion-Nationwide-to-150-RNG-Sites-Are-in-the-Plan

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
