The Business Research Company: Analysis of the Mining Industry 2023-2032 - Steady Expansion Driven by More Consistent Commodity Price Trends, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

A Comprehensive Global Mining Industry Overview: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. Projections for more than 7000 markets receive quarterly updates, grounded in economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The most recent projection was formulated in June 2023, revising earlier forecasts established in December 2022.

Potential for Growth and Driving Forces in the Mining Industry

According to insights from the Global Market Model, the global mining market reached a valuation of $2004.3 billion in 2022. Subsequently, it is projected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032. The ensuing factors are anticipated to propel growth within the global mining market:

Escalation in infrastructure development

Increased adoption of autonomous equipment

Rise in construction initiatives

Projected Growth in the Mining Industry

The projection maintains a high degree of stability when compared to the previous projection at the end of 2022. Considerations such as the eventual stabilization of crude oil prices in the long term were factored into our earlier projection update. The average prices of metals and non-metals like copper, zinc, nickel, and iron have remained within a relatively stable range for the last six months. Consequently, our forecasts for this market have retained their stability during this update cycle.

The Global Market Model allows for further in-depth analysis on the mining industry trends

through the following key industry indicators-

Number of enterprises

Number of employees

