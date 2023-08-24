Anzeige
24.08.2023 | 17:50
Taproot Foundation: Prepare Your Nonprofit's Holiday Giving Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Taproot Foundation

Thursday, August 31 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 10 PT

Register Now

?It's never too early to start preparing your nonprofit's holiday giving campaign!??

?As a nonprofit ourselves, Taproot gets it. We know that planning and?executing a successful?fundraising?campaign-much less one during GivingTuesday or the holiday season-can be daunting. To break through the noise, your nonprofit?needs inviting graphics, inspiring messaging, an engaging social media strategy, and an infrastructure to manage relationships with supporters.

Register for our August 31?webinar to learn how your nonprofit can stand out during the crowded holiday fundraising season. We'll walk through:???

  • How volunteer support can help fuel each stage of your fundraising process and why it pays off to start recruiting volunteers early???
  • Recommendations for projects to dive into with volunteers in advance of the holiday giving season?or your 2024 development strategizing??
  • How to request and manage skilled volunteer support through Taproot's free nonprofit programming??

Register now and bring a friend!?Taproot's community events and services for nonprofits are completely free of cost. The more, the merrier.? All registrants will receive a recording of this webinar and plenty of great follow-up resources so even if you can't attend live, register anyway!??

Taproot Foundation, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/taproot-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776719/Prepare-Your-Nonprofits-Holiday-Giving-Campaign

