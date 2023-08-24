DON'T NOD's Jusant set to release on October 31st / Pre-orders available now!

Paris, August 24, 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is excited to announce that Jusant, their highly anticipated action-puzzle game, will be released on October 31st on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Pre-orders for the game are open now on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Watch the new gameplay trailer here: https://youtu.be/6vBEtwXwdCE

This all-new gameplay trailer delves deeper into Jusant's climbing mechanics and highlights the different ways players can ascend using tools, environment, and the help of the companion Ballast whose echo ability wakes the tower's nature. It also features more outstanding new biomes, showing off the diversity of flora and fauna in Jusant.

Jusant at gamescom

Attendees of gamescom can play the Jusant demo all week at the Xbox booth. Visitors can find the game by visiting the booth in Hall 8 until the end of the event.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, says "We're pleased to reveal the release date of Jusant - October 31st - as we attend gamescom in partnership with Xbox. The reception has been fantastic since the initial announcement and the game is highly anticipated. It's fantastic to see so many gamers experience Jusant at one of the biggest video game events worldwide."

Jusant is a meditative action-puzzle climbing game where you and your watery companion, the Ballast, help one another ascend a tall tower. Master your climbing tools, find your way up through diverse biomes, and piece together the tower's past as you go. Play the game at your own pace, accompanied by the tower's breathtaking flora and fauna and an atmospheric soundtrack.

Pre-order Jusant now on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 before the game releases on October 31st. You can also add it to your Wishlist now on Steam!

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

