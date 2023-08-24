ResumeReview.AI Launches Quick and Secure, AI-Powered Hiring Tool

Upload, Analyze, Review, Interview. Get a Candidate Report Within Seconds.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / ResumeReview has launched a new AI-driven software designed to analyze job descriptions and resumes, streamlining the task of finding the ideal candidate. Available at https://www.resumereview.ai, the tool offers a comprehensive Candidate Evaluation Report produced within moments, delivering insights such as candidate rankings, skill breakdowns, and even suggested interview questions.

AI-Infused Job Candidate Report

Features of the report include candidate ranking, hiring recommendations and summaries, highlights and potential challenges of the candidate, suggested interview questions, and options to save in either PDF or Word formats. Ensuring data privacy, all submitted information is deleted immediately after report generation.

ResumeReview.AI is committed to helping companies refine their hiring processes through intelligent analysis while also placing a premium on data protection. By upholding a mix of industry standards combined with our ever-evolving best practices, we ensure the security of your job descriptions and candidate information.

Contact Information

Kurt Erikson

Marketing Manager

info@resumereview.ai

17608185162

SOURCE: ResumeReview.AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776739/ResumeReviewAI-Launches-Quick-and-Secure-AI-Powered-Hiring-Tool