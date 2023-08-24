Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 18:26
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ResumeReview.AI Launches Quick and Secure, AI-Powered Hiring Tool

Upload, Analyze, Review, Interview. Get a Candidate Report Within Seconds.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / ResumeReview has launched a new AI-driven software designed to analyze job descriptions and resumes, streamlining the task of finding the ideal candidate. Available at https://www.resumereview.ai, the tool offers a comprehensive Candidate Evaluation Report produced within moments, delivering insights such as candidate rankings, skill breakdowns, and even suggested interview questions.

AI-Infused Job Candidate Report

AI-Infused Job Candidate Report

Features of the report include candidate ranking, hiring recommendations and summaries, highlights and potential challenges of the candidate, suggested interview questions, and options to save in either PDF or Word formats. Ensuring data privacy, all submitted information is deleted immediately after report generation.

ResumeReview.AI is committed to helping companies refine their hiring processes through intelligent analysis while also placing a premium on data protection. By upholding a mix of industry standards combined with our ever-evolving best practices, we ensure the security of your job descriptions and candidate information.

Contact Information

Kurt Erikson
Marketing Manager
info@resumereview.ai
17608185162

SOURCE: ResumeReview.AI

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776739/ResumeReviewAI-Launches-Quick-and-Secure-AI-Powered-Hiring-Tool

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.