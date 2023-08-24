Coffman Engineers, Inc.: BRC Acoustics & Audiovisual Design Will Join Coffman Engineers

Seattle Acoustical Firm Introduces New Service to Northwest Clients and Expands Companywide Capabilities

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that acoustical consulting firm BRC Acoustics & Audiovisual Design, Inc. (BRC) has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement in September 2023. Coffman will welcome BRC's owner and five staff members to the company when the agreement is finalized. The decision to join Coffman is part of BRC's ownership-transition plan for future retirement while supporting its staff and clients.

BRC Acoustics Will Join Coffman Engineers

Dan Bruck, PhD, BRC Acoustics owner, and Arvind Nerurkar, PE, SE, Senior VP, Managing Principal, Coffman Engineers Seattle

"I've been fortunate to have been part of BRC's 60-year legacy, and it's time for the next chapter. Coffman has similar business values, and I am confident it will be a good fit for my staff and our clients," said Dan Bruck, PhD, BRC owner. "We have some of the same clients, project overlap, and are two long-established firms. We are also joining a growing acoustics team at Coffman and will support these services across the company."

BRC and Coffman's experience and markets align, particularly in hospitality, healthcare, housing, and education. This provides a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees. Coffman will offer a new acoustical service to Northwest clients and expand capabilities in performing arts centers, historic renovations, and specialized room acoustics.

"BRC has a rich 63-year history in Seattle, and their influence is heard on projects across the Northwest and internationally. We are fortunate to welcome this experienced team," said Arvind Nerurkar, PE, SE, Senior VP, and Seattle Managing Principal of Coffman. "We look forward to connecting with new clients and offering a new service to existing clients."

After the agreement is finalized, BRC, as Coffman Engineers, will continue to support clients and honor its project commitments with the same staff and quality. The company will move to Coffman's Seattle office shortly after closing. The addition of BRC expands Coffman's acoustical group to 13 employees companywide.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has more than 700 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

