Northern Trust Hosts Rise Against Hunger for Chicago Community Packing Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / We were thrilled to host Rise Against Hunger at our office this week for their Chicago Community Packing event in celebration of their 25th Anniversary. To mark this milestone, 300 dedicated volunteers gathered and packed 30,000 meals to bring nourishment and hope to people facing food insecurity, a testament to our shared commitment to alleviating hunger.

Learn more about our efforts to support food security in our 2022 Philanthropic Impact Report here.

