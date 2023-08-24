Skys the Limit: This National Black Business Month Sky's the Limit Highlights Founder Ray'Chel Wilson, Revolutionizing Financial Education and Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / In honor of National Black Business Month, SkysTheLimit.org is proud to shine a spotlight on Ray'Chel Wilson, visionary Founder of Raise the Bar Investments, LLC and ForOurLastNames, who has harnessed her passion for financial empowerment to build not one, but two successful businesses that are changing lives and creating opportunities.

Ray'Chel's journey is one of turning passion into action. Through her first business venture, Raise the Bar Investments, Ray'Chel has pioneered a financial education social enterprise that empowers minorities to bridge the racial and gender wealth gap. Inspired by her own financial achievements, including leveraging cryptocurrency profits to pay off her undergraduate student loans, Ray'Chel birthed Raise the Bar Investments. Her accolades include recognition as one of "Tulsa's Emerging 100" entrepreneurs. Armed with a degree in Public Health from The Ohio State University, a CFEI certification through the National Financial Educators Council, and a Certificate in Women's Entrepreneurship from Cornell University, Ray'Chel is a published author of the "Black Wealth Freedom" series.

Fueling her passion further, Ray'Chel founded ForOurLastNames, an empowering app that bridges education and investing. This dual-sided business model offers both a white-label software for financial institutions and a subscription-based app for individual investors. The app opens the doors to diverse investment opportunities, empowering users with knowledge and confidence for informed decision-making.

Ray'Chel's journey was enriched by the guidance of her mentors, including Lauren Moore, Regina Musyl, and Tiffany Bogert. Mentors Lauren Moore, a Management Consultant at Accenture and Regina Musyl, Solution Architect at Accenture became advisory board members of Raise the Bar Investments and provide global insight for the ForOurLastNames app go-to-market strategy. Their input on the first ForOurLastNames pitch deck helped secure first place at the Build in Tulsa Female Founders Pitch Night competition, resulting in a 100% growth in the waitlist. These achievements are paving the way for successful beta tests of ForOurLastNames, and for a timely launch of the app. Tiffany Bogert, Technology Consultant at Accenture, evolved from mentor to co-founder and CTO of ForOurLastNames, contributing her global technology skills to the venture.

"All former and current Raise the Bar Investments mentors empowered us to not only receive our first $2,500 grant, which funded the Holistic Money Mindset: Mental Preparation for Abundance workbook, but also increase our ROI by 300% within months of the book release," said Ray'Chel.

Ray'Chel's journey, marked by accomplishments from securing grants to thriving sales, is a testament to her dedication and the support of her mentors. As her businesses continue to flourish, Ray'Chel's vision of financial empowerment and generational wealth-building is set to impact millions through Raise the Bar Investments and ForOurLastNames.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Ray'Chel Wilson, Founder of Raise the Bar Investments, LLC and ForOurLastNames

