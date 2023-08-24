Impact Relations Institute: Join Us for a Beginner's Guide to AI on Wed, Sep 6

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Impact Relations Institute



Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that artificial intelligence is poised to either revolutionize or scorch the earth of the communications industry, depending on who you ask. Want to wrap your mind around its power and potential? Don't miss our next Impact Council with Dr. Lisa Costa, cyber and AI expert with the United States Space Force, and Robert Scales, educator and author of "A Beginner's Guide to ChatGPT".

Together, we'll

Deepen your understanding of chatGPT

Learn how to embrace an AI-powered future

Learn why CEOs are not always advised to do company interviews anymore

Understand how deep fakes are impacting not only high-profile individuals, but average folks, too

Analyze the disinformation and misinformation of two popular campaigns

Explore the future industries that will emerge to protect us from the threats to come with all of the above

What else would you like to learn in this session? Email your request to hello@impactrelations.org.

Register to secure your spot via this link.

About Lisa Costa

Dr. Costa, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the first permanent Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) of the United States Space Force. In this role, she is charged with unlocking and harnessing innovation to leverage increased speed and advantage. In addition to an extensive background in intelligence and national defense, she is an expert in ubiquitous technical surveillance and tradecraft.

About Robert Scales

With a rich background in education and training spanning more than two decades, Robert helps people leverage the power of technology to drive growth and success. In recent years, he's delved deeper into the realm of AI, enrolling in courses on Machine Learning and AI Foundations to expand his knowledge and understanding of these groundbreaking technologies. His exploration of ChatGPT and GPT-4 has led him to share his insights and experiences through writing to inspire others to unlock their potential and transform their lives by embracing an AI-powered future.

Meet Your Moderators:

Kris Krüg is a digital pioneer, acclaimed photographer, creative technologist, author, and educator. Most recently, he has been hosting and facilitating workshops exploring the intersection of technology and art, with a focus on Midjourney & ChatGPT. These workshops are designed to empower artists, creators, and innovators with the knowledge and skills to harness the power of generative AI in their creative processes.

In her work as Founder and Chief Impact Strategist at Yulu PR, Melissa Orozco relishes the opportunity to help her clients approach complex issues unconventionally and creatively. She is a founding board member and advisor of the Impact Relations Institute.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Impact Relations Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Impact Relations Institute

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/impact-relations-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Impact Relations Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776791/Join-Us-for-a-Beginners-Guide-to-AI-on-Wed-Sep-6