Vintner Project Media Inc: Top Wine Media Company The Vintner Project Launches Dynamic New Online Community to Connect Wine Professionals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / The Vintner Project, a leading wine media company driven by its vibrant social community and global team of writers, today announced the launch of Grapeloop, a new online community made by and for wine professionals to grow their business. This all-encompassing digital platform connects writers and content creators, PR agencies and consultants, editors, publishers, wineries and wine brands , providing a one-stop-shop for wine-centric media opportunities and conversations.





Grapeloop's intuitive platform will allow users to engage through a range of use-cases, including but not limited to:

Gaining access to wine writing and media projects

The ability to post and respond to job opportunities

Request sources, quotes, and subject matter experts for stories and pitches

Request content from creators

Share professional wins and post industry news

Meet, connect, and collaborate with other industry professionals

Grapeloop is currently invite-only. Wine and beverage professionals who would like to request access may do so by filling out this quick form here.

"We recognized a significant gap in the market where wine media professionals were often operating in silos," said Devin Parr, Grapeloop and Vintner Project co-founder. "Grapeloop is our answer to that challenge. We wanted to create a singular, dynamic destination where our community can connect and flourish - something that goes beyond costly media databases and our own personal social and email networks."

"The Vintner project is a platform dedicated to fostering the most engaged, authentic community in the entire industry and Grapeloop is another extension of this core identity," added co-founder Nelson Gerena. "It's not just another online community; it is a dedicated environment tailored to the unique needs of the wine industry. From winemakers and brands seeking to tell their story, to writers looking for their next big assignment, we offer something for everyone."

About Grapeloop

Grapeloop is a newly launched online community designed to bring together writers and content creators, PR agencies, publishers, and winemakers. Through Grapeloop, members can discover and participate in wine writing and media projects, job opportunities, and directly source content.

About The Vintner Project

Founded in 2018 by college friends Nelson Gerena and Kiril Kirilov, The Vintner Project focuses on highlighting the stories of wine and spirits brands and the people behind them. This is done across the Vintner Project's highly engaged social channels; website which features the wine industry's largest writing team; and high performing email newsletters. Devin Parr joined as co-founder and editor-in-chief in 2022.

The Vintner Project's approachable, fresh look at the drinks industry has quickly gained a strong global social following by young, educated wine and spirits enthusiasts. The contributors are writers and creators who share a passion for wine and spirits. They reflect a diverse voice of consumers from around the world.

