A. Larry Ross Communications: Pray.com Launches 'Heroes in the Bible' Podcast Hosted by Dr. Tony Evans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based content, is thrilled to announce "Heroes in the Bible" with Dr. Tony Evans, focused on the life of King David. It is sponsored by America's Christian Credit Union (ACCU) which, since 1958, has provided banking services to churches, ministries, Christian schools and individuals who belong to these Gospel-centric organizations.

Not only does this podcast walk through the lives of biblical characters, it inspires listeners to consider how lessons from their stories can be applied to ours. The first episode, "Chapter 1: A Rejected God," lays the series' foundation, beginning with Saul, Israel's first king. Episodes release weekly beginning this month, with 30 episodes planned.

This series focuses on the extraordinary character hidden within ordinary people, reminding listeners the same God who strengthened His people then is the same God who strengthens us today. Dr. Evans shares these experiences through cinematic storytelling, captivating listeners with the transformative power of the Bible.

"When you understand that the greatness of God affects our ability to handle the 'giants of life,' it will encourage, inspire and challenge all of us to our faith in God," Dr. Evans said. "David's story is one that should, can and will equip every believer to understand the giants we face don't have to have the last word."

One of the country's most respected evangelical leaders, Dr. Evans is a pastor, teacher, author and speaker, serving the body of Christ by communicating complex theological truths with simple, profound illustrations. "I'm excited to have [listeners] join me on this podcast," Dr. Evans added. Learn more at https://tonyevans.org.

"We're honored to release Heroes in the Bible, enriched by Dr. Evans' profound insights and expertise," said Pray.com VP of Content Max Bard. "This series interweaves biblical narratives, providing an exploration of Scripture that reveals its interconnections, enthralling listeners eager to delve into the Bible's intricacies."

Alongside "Heroes in the Bible," Pray.com hosts pastor podcasts, meditative prayers and Bible resources to aid listeners in their spiritual journeys, available at www.pray.com/podcasts, on Apple or Spotify.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based content. Reaching 15 million, Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more: www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

About Tony Evans

Dr. Evans has served as senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship since 1976, witnessing its growth from 10 people to over 10,000. He is president of The Urban Alternative, a national ministry seeking to restore hope and transform lives through the proclamation and application of God's Word. His radio broadcast, The Alternative with Dr. Tony Evans, is heard as a podcast and on the Tony Evans App.

