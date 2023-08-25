

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year, slowing from 3.2 percent in July. Core CPI is pegged at 2.9 percent on year, down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Malaysia will provide July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.



Singapore will see July data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year. That follows the 5.0 percent monthly increase and the 4.9 percent yearly decline in June.



Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 8.1 percent on year after dropping 10.3 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.75 percent after tumbling 6.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.30 billion following the $0.060 billion surplus a month earlier.



