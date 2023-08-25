Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: Dryworld Signs Star Super League Triathlon Athletes and Releases 2023 Championship Series Merchandise Collection

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Dryworld Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:IBGR) releases this year's 2023 Championship Series Merchandise Collection (Shop Collection Here) and is pleased to announce that it has signed ambassador agreements with Super League Triathlon athletes, Fanni Szalai, Sara Roel, Sarah-Lee Hevey, Pragnya Mohan, Colin Wallace, Gianluca Valori, Jonathan Deliedi, Tomas Tolkunov, and Louis Rolfe MBE

The 2023 Championship Series Merchandise Collection features the following products at the London, Toulouse, and Malibu events for all 4 Champ Series Teams:

SLT Championship Series DRYWORLD Lightspeed 1000 Trisuit

The eco-friendly Bentley of Trisuits, our Lightspeed 1000 is made for breaking records. Get yours today!

SLT Championship Series D COOLMAX Tee

Super League Triathlon's all-time best-selling merchandise product, and for good reason. This 135 gram Coolmax Tee, Championship version, keeps you cool while you put that work in!

SLT Champ Series Cotton Tee

A single jersey cotton viscose blend providing a premium touch and athletic fit.

SLT Champ Series Trucker Hats

The SLT Champ Series Trucker hat has a mesh back with 3D puff embroidery Team badges on the front.

SLT Champ Series Event Tee

The SLT Champ Series Event Race Tee is back with a sleek understated look on the front and the back memorializes the dates and venues of each event in the series.

THE ATHLETES

The Super League Triathlon athletes joining the D Ambassador Program (where each athlete becomes a shareholder and can earn more shares through participating in brand campaigns) span 9 countries and 3 continents making this one of the largest ambassador deals by a single brand into the sport of Triathlon. The athletes include:

Fanni Szalai

A 15-year-old phenom from Hungary who is being hailed Triathlons Next Superstar, placing third in this year's Super League Triathlon London Arena Games then going on to win by more than a minute over a less-than-sprint distance format in Tiszaujvaros to make it two Europe Cup wins out of two, before heading to Banyoles in Spain where she claimed the 2023 European Youth Championship. With 5 starts, 4 podiums, and 3 wins in World Triathlon events for a current world ranking of 244, it is clear this is only the beginning for Fanni Szalai. "As I step into the next stage of my career it's great to have the support of DRYWORLD, and wear all of the technical products they have created."

Sara Roel

A 26-year-old triathlete from Mexico, training out of Leon, whose work ethic and resilience has earned her 35 starts, 6 podium finishes and 2 wins for a current world ranking at #131. In 2022 Roel made her first appearance at World Cup level in Huatulco followed by a strong 4th place finish in Super League Triathlon's 2023 Arena Games in Montreal. "I feel very proud to be part of the ambassadors, it is also an honour to represent a quality and prestigious brand in my country and in the world. I hope it grows and is increasingly known in Mexico since it is a great brand!"

Pragnya Mohan

India's highest-ever ranked triathlete in the world. She is widely considered India's best bet for a triathlon debut at the Olympic Games. In 2019, she became the first triathlete to represent India in the Triathlon World Cup. She is the current and multiple times South Asian and National Triathlon Champion and has won gold medals at the South Asian Games and the National Games. With 20 starts, 4 podiums, and 1 win for a current world ranking of 449 Pragnya continues to break boundaries worldwide. "I am delighted to join DryWorld as an ambassador. I am inspired by the brand being run by athletes and for the athletes which shows that DryWorld products are innovative to really give us the edge."

Sarah-Lee Hevey

A Canadian Triathlete, currently ranked 462 in the world with 8 starts, and recently finished #12 in Montreals 2023 Arena Games in her first appearance for Super League Triathlon. "As I shift from high-level swimming into triathlon it's awesome to have DRYWORLD and their great products to help support that journey."

Colin Wallace

A former Scottish national champion rower and medal-winning para-cyclist, a British champion and international medallist in paratriathlon having only started competing in the sport in 2022. Colin has always been competitive, winning National Championships and competing for Team Scotland in rowing, as well as being a keen triathlete prior to being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in April 2018. Only a few months after learning of his diagnosis, Colin worked to earn a place on the British Cycling Para Programme. Colin ended 2022 by finishing fourth at his first World Triathlon Para Championships, only four months after competing in his first paratriathlon. Colin placed first at Super League Triathlons London Arena Games in the PTS3 division. ?"Dryworld apparel is of such high quality I swam, cycled and ran as fast as possible to become a brand ambassador for this amazing company."

Gianluca Valori

An Italian Triathlete and Paratriathlete PTS2 Italian National Triathlon Champion and finished second at this years PTS2 at the Super League Triathlon Arena Games in London. With a World Para Triathlon Ranking of 9, 24 starts, 13 podiums and 7 wins Gianluca is a force to be reckoned with every time he steps up to race "I am very happy to be an ambassador of DRYWORLD and I can't wait to start this beautiful experience."

Jonathan Deleidi

A French triathlete, born in 1995 in Marseille, who currently ranks #18 in the Para Triathlon Ranking worldwide. Jonathan has 1 podium finish in his career and placed second at the Super League Triathlon Arena Games in the PTS3 division. "Becoming a DryWorld ambassador is a source of pride: pride in representing a brand dedicated to athlete comfort"

Tomas Tolkunov

A Slovakian triathlete ranked 629th in the world with 27 starts, 6 podiums and 2 wins. "It is an honour for me to represent the DRYWORLD brand and be a part of this team."

Louis Rolfe MBE

Louis "The Rocket" RolfeMBE (born 21 July 1997) is a British Paralympic track medalist competing in C2 classification events. Rolfe came to note as a cyclist during the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships where he was part of the gold medal-winning world record holding British team sprint event along with fellow cyclists Jon-Allan Butterworth and Jody Cundy. On 31 December 2016 Rolfe was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours List for services to cycling. "It was great to wear the DRYWORLD kit at the Arena Games earlier in the year. I'm absolutely delighted to come onboard as an ambassador and looking forward to the year ahead."

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com .

