

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California American Water issued an 'Advisory to Boil Water' for customers that reside in the city of Imperil Beach and Coronado customers (south of Fiddlers Cove) due to positive E. Coli results found in the drinking water.



The company is advising the customers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. Alternatively, the customers may add eight drops of unscented, household bleach to one gallon of water and let sit for 30 minutes.



The customers are also asked to immediately discontinue any non-essential water usage. This includes all outdoor irrigation.



